Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a young man must pay 36,000 dirhams to his friend, after convicting him of seizing his electronic payment card and transferring money from it.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against his friend, demanding that he pay him an amount of 33 thousand dirhams, while obligating him to compensate him at a value of 7000 dirhams, in addition to obligating him to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for legal fees, indicating that the defendant seized the amount of 33 thousand dirhams by using his electronic payment card, and transferring sums of money from it, and the defendant was convicted of that incident under a criminal ruling.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that it was established from reviewing the criminal ruling that the defendant was convicted of the charge of using – without authorization – a means of electronic payment owned by the plaintiff, and benefiting from it by transferring sums of money, and the illegal act subject to this ruling was the one on which the plaintiff relied in his similar case. Noting that the defendant did not appear in the sessions to present the lawsuit in any plea or defense or to present evidence of his innocence of the amount in question, which is necessary with him and the case as well as the plaintiff’s response to his request.

Regarding the request for compensation of 7,000 dirhams, the court indicated that the defendant’s mistake was fixed, and the plaintiff suffered damage in the absence of benefiting from the amount. fees and expenses.