THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, April 8, 2022, 2:34 p.m.



If something marked the Oscar gala this year, beyond winners and statuettes, it was the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock for making jokes in bad taste about the appearance of his wife, who suffers from alopecia. The scene soon went around the world and was the most talked about in the media and social networks, opening a real debate about Smith’s reaction. There were also no shortage of memes that made the violent scene something fun, something that a young man who decided to immortalize the moment in his own body seemed to opt for.

In the American city of New Jersey, a boy decided to tattoo on his leg the silhouette of the famous sequence in which the one who was known as ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ addressed the comedian who presented the gala and slapped him in the face. The tattoo artist of this image, Oscar Aguilera, has shared it on his Instagram profile in a video that he has edited with lights that seem to come out of the ink itself and accompanied by music and the words that Will Smith himself pronounced when he returned to his seat, visibly altered.

In a few days the video went viral, accumulating thousands of ‘likes’ views and comments, once again dividing the community in a new debate. Some doubt the convenience of capturing a scene like that on the skin, others are surprised by the speed with which the young man in question decided to tattoo the incident and others limited themselves to praising the talent of the tattoo artist, because the scene does not lack no detail.

The identity of the tattooed is unknown so far, as the tattoo artist has not given more details about his identity nor has he clarified the reasons that have led the young man to choose that drawing to immortalize it. Despite the rapid viralization of the recent tattoo, the young man continues to remain anonymous and, for now, only his leg decorated in a very original way is known.