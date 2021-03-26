A young man entered his vehicle in one of the desert areas in the Emirate of Sharjah, to rescue a patient whose vehicle was stranded and stranded in the sand.

The Director General of Police Operations at the Sharjah Police General Command, Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, honored the young Abdul Rahman Taha (Jordanian), in appreciation of his positive cooperation with the police, and his immediate and urgent assistance to the men of the Rescue Department while performing their work, and entering his vehicle inside one of the desert areas in the Emirate of Sharjah to save A patient got stuck and stranded in the sand.

Al Serkal stressed that the Sharjah Police General Command is keen to honor its collaborators, in appreciation for their sincere efforts in community service, whose actions reflect a creative approach and a sublime approach that is a role model, and the leadership is keen to honor the collaborators as a motivation for them as people who contribute to the support of the security system, with a community awareness that confirms keenness The public is to play its common role in maintaining the security and safety of community members.

He also praised the good behavior and speed of response, which was done by Paramedic Alaa Hassan from the Rescue Department, and First Police Officer Awad Hassan from the Traffic and Patrols Department, and their speedy handling of such an emergency and providing the necessary aid to maintain the patient’s safety.





