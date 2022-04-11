A young “Gulf” young man took advantage of the confidence of his “Gulf” fiancée, and took from her 116,000 dirhams by fraud, which prompted her to resort to the judiciary, and the Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah referred the young man to the Criminal Court, which convicted him and punished him with a fine of 20 thousand dirhams, and the ruling was confirmed in The appeal, while the partial civil court of Ras Al Khaimah, obligated the young man to pay the girl 116,000 dirhams, and 14,000 dirhams as compensation for her moral and material damage, and obligated him to pay the lawsuit expenses and fees.

In detail, the girl filed a civil lawsuit, in which she stated that the young man was her fiancé and trusted him to extract a debt from an Asian man, but he received from the Asian man 106 thousand dirhams and did not transfer it to her.

She explained that due to the material and moral damage she had suffered as a result of the young man’s appropriation of her money, she demanded to oblige him to pay her her money, in addition to 25 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage she suffered and obligating him to pay fees and expenses.

The young man’s agent demanded not to accept the lawsuit to file it in an irrelevant manner, continuing that regarding the amounts that the girl claims that his client seized, which is 106 thousand dirhams and a check of 10 thousand dirhams that has not been paid, they are sums of money subject to an executive claim, and the debtor is an Asian man and that the defendant is The young man, and that the plaintiff is not a party to the lawsuit and is not entitled to claim those funds.

In the ruling, the court stated that it considers that it is bound by the legality of the penal ruling issued against the young man for his mistake in treason and fraud and his appropriation of the girl’s money, and it remains only to estimate the reparable compensation for the damage, following up on the evidence in the papers that he was convicted of two charges of wasting an amount of 106 thousand dirhams and a check of 10 thousands of dirhams.

The court ruled to compel the young man to pay the girl 116,000 dirhams of the sums he seized and 14,000 dirhams in compensation for moral and material damage, and obligated him to pay the lawsuit expenses and fees.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

