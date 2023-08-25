A young man borrowed 95,000 dirhams from his co-worker, and evaded paying, and the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ordered him to return the amount and compensate the plaintiff with 5,000 dirhams.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against his co-worker, demanding that he pay him 95 thousand dirhams, interest at 9% from the date of the claim until full payment, material and moral compensation of 10 thousand dirhams, and oblige him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant is his colleague. At work, and he asked him to lend him sums of money due to the circumstances he was going through, so he lent him 70 thousand dirhams, then he asked him for 25 thousand dirhams, so he lent it to him, but he did not return these sums to him.

The plaintiff provided support for his claim, pictures of account statements and pictures of conversations via “WhatsApp”, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum, in which he demanded that the case be dismissed.

For its part, the court stated in the reasons for its ruling that it is proven from the attached statements that the plaintiff transferred a total of 95 thousand dirhams from his account to the defendant’s account. Also, what is proven from the conversations through the “WhatsApp” program attributed to the two parties to the lawsuit, which the defendant did not deny, and states that there are sums for the plaintiff that the defendant is claiming, and that the latter promised to return them to him. Also, the defendant did not deny the transfer of the amount to his account, nor did he deny the conversations via “WhatsApp”, whose pictures are attached to the lawsuit, and he contented himself with denying the indebtedness, without clinging to another reason for transferring the sums to his account that contradicts what the plaintiff decided in his lawsuit statement, and then proves to the court the validity of The plaintiff transferred the amount to the defendant as a loan from him and did not return it to the plaintiff.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request to oblige the defendant to pay him an amount of 10 thousand dirhams as material and moral compensation, the court pointed out the defendant’s mistake and depriving the plaintiff of benefiting from the amount, which caused him moral damage represented in grief and sorrow. It estimated the plaintiff’s compensation for material and moral damages at 5,000 dirhams, and ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 100,000 dirhams, and obliged him to pay fees, expenses, and fees, and rejected other requests.