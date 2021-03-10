A young Gulf man stole 150,000 dirhams and gold jewelry worth 60,000 dirhams from his grandmother’s house, with the help of his friend, after she agreed to loan him 2,000 dirhams to pay off his debt and close the lawsuits filed against him.

The grandmother filed a case before a full civil court in the courts of Ras Al Khaimah, in which she demanded to return the sums of money seized in the possession of the defendants, amounting to 52 thousand and 100 dirhams, out of 150 thousand dirhams and gold jewelry, as the owner of those movables, which were seized by the competent authorities after arresting those accused of a crime Stealing.

The case papers stated that the grandmother had submitted a report that unknown persons had stolen 150,000 dirhams, gold jewelry worth 60,000 dirhams, her passport, family book, her identity, and her son’s passport, as permission was obtained from the Public Prosecution, and after research and investigation it was concluded that her grandson and his friend carried out Theft crime.

She explained that the defendants were seized in a hotel, and they found gold jewelry and a handbag containing the plaintiff’s personal papers, and a search of his vehicle was found, an iPhone device, the prosecutor’s son’s passport, and alcohol cans were found.

The grandson admitted in the investigations that his grandmother had stolen, explaining that he was in debt, and he had financial lawsuits, and he asked his grandmother for money and she loaned him 2000 dirhams. Sums of money he had in his possession from proceeds of the crime of theft.

He explained that he put the stolen items in a bag and took a car with his friend, and went to the hotel and put the items in the hotel safe, until the police came and arrested them and found the seizures.

The second defendant stated that his friend told him that he took the money from his grandmother’s house, and that this was a family thing that did not belong to him, and he denied the accusations against him of committing the crime of theft.

The grandmother’s agent submitted a memorandum demanding that her client hand over the amount of 25 thousand and 500 dirhams, which were seized in the grandson’s possession, and the amount of 26 thousand and 500 dirhams in the possession of his friend, in addition to what she did not receive from the remaining seizures of gold jewelry, as the competent authorities decided to hand her over an iron box containing gold artifacts He was kept pending the case by order of the court.

The court affirmed that the Code of Criminal Procedure stipulated that the restitution order does not prevent the concerned parties from claiming before the civil court their rights, but rather it is not permissible for the accused or civil plaintiff, if the restitution order was issued by the criminal court at the request of either of them in a confrontation. The other.

She explained that what is proven in the documents is that the plaintiff received the jewelery, and that she did not contest the documents, which is an argument with the things written on it, and then what she claims about not returning the jewelery in full and delivering it to her in an incomplete form, is just a mailed saying.

The court rejected its request to return the rest of the jewelry, and ruled for the return of the financial seizures in the amount of 52 thousand and 100 dirhams to the plaintiff.





