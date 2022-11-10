The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court rejected a lawsuit filed by a girl, requesting that traffic violations amounting to 508,700 dirhams be transferred from her traffic code to the defendant’s traffic code, for committing the offenses after the theft of her vehicle.

In detail, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, requesting that all traffic violations be transferred from her traffic code to the defendant’s traffic code, noting that the young man stole her vehicle, committed several traffic violations, and was convicted under a criminal judgment in absentia of one year imprisonment for the crime of theft. And a fine of 500 dirhams.

The plaintiff submitted a memorandum explaining the value of the traffic violations in the amount of 508,700 dirhams, and did not pay the application fee, deciding that she was unable to pay it, while the defendant did not attend, and it was found that he had been imprisoned and refused to attend.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that it is not acceptable to register any lawsuit, appeal or request until after the due fee has been paid in full, unless a decision has been issued to exempt or postpone the fee in whole or in part. The court shall rule not to accept the case if the prescribed fees and fixed-term payment period are not paid.

The court ruled not to accept the case, for non-payment of the legally prescribed fee.