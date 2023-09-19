Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a young man who stole a credit card and used it for online shopping must pay the card owner 28,800 dirhams.

A man filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he be obliged to pay him 23 thousand and 800 dirhams, with a compensation amount of 10 thousand dirhams, and fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant stole and used the credit card owned by him, with the intention of obtaining the money for himself, and benefiting from Its services, and he made purchases from an electronic shopping site, without his knowledge, and the defendant was convicted for that incident according to a criminal ruling.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what is established from reviewing the criminal ruling is that the defendant was convicted of the charge of embezzling the amount of 23 thousand and 800 dirhams, owned by the plaintiff, using the plaintiff’s credit card after he made electronic purchases with the credit card, and nothing was received that refutes or contradicts this evidence. The plaintiff must respond to his request. Regarding the request for compensation in the amount of 10 thousand dirhams, the court indicated that the defendant’s mistake was proven, and the plaintiff suffered damage represented by the seizure of his money, which is due to him with compensation to compensate for all the damages that were caused to him, and the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff the amount of 23 thousand 800. dirhams, obligating him to compensate the plaintiff in the amount of 5,000 dirhams as stated in the reasons, and obligating him to pay fees and expenses.