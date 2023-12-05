A young man, 18 years old and of Moroccan nationality, was arrested this weekend by the National Police accused of stabbing a minor in the middle of a street in the San Lázaro neighborhood of Lorca. The discussion began between two groups of young people last Saturday at 8:40 a.m. in the Women’s Park. Later, two of them ran and were chased by two others.

The brawl, which was recorded on a mobile phone by another young man who witnessed the scene, has spread through messaging applications such as WhatsApp. The perpetrator of the stabbing has already been arrested by the National Police, as sources from the force confirmed to LA VERDAD. The teenager, being of legal age, must respond before a Lorca investigating court.

In the video, which spread like wildfire through WhatsApp, you can see how the two young people get into a fight on José María Zarauz street in Lorca. The teenagers kick each other, until one of them uses a knife that he carries in his hand and stabs it in the side of the other participant in the fight.

The wounded man puts his hand to his ribs and tries to continue the fight, until he doubles over from the pain of the stab wound and cannot continue. As seen in the images, the aggressor runs away, with the knife in his hand, accompanied by another young man.

The images were crucial in the investigative work carried out by the National Police agents, who soon arrested the adult who allegedly carried out the attack. Sources from the force have confirmed that the victim is completely out of danger and stable. The arrested person, who has no previous police record, was placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction No. 5 of Lorca on guard duty, which ordered his release.