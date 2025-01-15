A 20-year-old young man has turned out seriously injured this Tuesday night by a gunshot and by stabbing in the Madrid neighborhood of Usera, the emergency services have reported.

The event occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 12 Tomelloso Street in Madrid.

SAMUR-PC has treated the 20-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the left hemithorax and two stab wounds, in the hand and head, according to Emergencies Madrid.

After stabilizing the injured man, the emergency services transferred the young man to the 12 de Octubre hospital. The National Police investigates the attack.