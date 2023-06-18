An Arab young man sold his Land Cruiser twice, despite his agreement to sell it at a value of 54 thousand dirhams to the first buyer, but he sold it again to a second buyer, which was confirmed by the witnesses before the court who were present in the sale agreement.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance confirmed its satisfaction with the testimony of the witnesses on the sale agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant, and accordingly obligated the defendant to pay the plaintiff 28 thousand dirhams as part of the price of the car that he paid him, and obliged him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.

The plaintiff stated in the lawsuit statement that he had bought a car from the defendant, a “Land Cruiser”, at a value of 54 thousand dirhams, based on an agreement between them and handed over its price, but the defendant did not hand over the car to him and later sold it to another person without his knowledge, and when he asked him to return the amount, he handed him 26 thousand. dirhams, and he refused to pay the rest of the remaining amount of 28 thousand dirhams, despite his request for it several times.

He explained that he had conversations via “WhatsApp” that took place between them proving the defendant’s acknowledgment of his preoccupation with the amount subject of the claim, and he also had witnesses to prove his claim, and requested a ruling for him to oblige the defendant to pay him 28 thousand dirhams, and obligate him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.

Two proof witnesses in the case stated during the hearing of their testimony before the court that they mediated with the plaintiff in buying the car, and that the latter handed the defendant 54 thousand dirhams by depositing the amount in the account of the defendant’s partner, and the third witness confirmed his knowledge of the agreement that took place between the two parties, but he does not mention its value. And that the plaintiff transferred to the defendant 54 thousand dirhams as part of the price of the car to his bank account and received it.

The court indicated that it is satisfied with the testimony of witnesses to the agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant. She pointed out that the defendant breached the implementation of the obligation assumed by him and refused to hand over the car, and that his breach of his commitment annuls the sale contract that was concluded between them. She added that one of the effects of the termination of the contract is to return the situation to what it was before the contract in accordance with the provisions of Article (274) of the Civil Transactions Law, and that the plaintiff’s request to oblige the defendant to return the rest of the amount of 28 thousand dirhams is on its way and coincides with the correct reality and law, because no one can He took the money of another without a legitimate reason, and if he took it, he must return it, and the court directs to oblige the defendant to return to the plaintiff the rest of the amount he received from him as part of the price, amounting to 28 thousand dirhams.

She indicated that she required the defendant to pay the plaintiff 28 thousand dirhams, and obliged him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses.