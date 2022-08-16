A young man defrauded a man and sold him a property he did not own and obtained 55 thousand dirhams as a deposit, while the Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 60,000 dirhams.

The details of the case refer to a man filing a lawsuit, in which he demanded that a young man be obligated to pay him an amount of 55,000 dirhams, and oblige him to an amount and an amount of 20,000 dirhams, compensation for the damages he sustained and the profit he missed from the date of the seizure of the money, as well as fees and expenses. And in return for the attorney’s fees, noting that he had to take from him an amount of 55 thousand dirhams using fraudulent means, by selling him a property that he had no right to dispose of with his knowledge of this, which led to deception and made him hand over the amount, and he was convicted under a penal judgment, and he presented a bond For his claim, a copy of the penal judgment, a copy of a sale agreement, and a copy of a bank check, while the defendant did not appear despite his announcement.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling that what is proven from reading the copy of the judgment issued in the criminal case is that the defendant was convicted in it of the charge of seizing for himself the amount indicated in the papers and owned by the plaintiff, and that was by using fraudulent means by selling him a property that he had no right to dispose of. Hence, this criminal judiciary has separated the common basis between the civil and criminal lawsuits presented and the legal description of them and their attribution to the perpetrator.

The court indicated that what was established from the criminal judgment in the case document was that the amount seized from the plaintiff amounted to 55 thousand dirhams according to the check, pointing out that the defendant’s mistake was fixed, and the damage had resulted in the plaintiff feeling psychological pain and depriving him of the seized amount. The causal relationship between the error and the damage, so the defendant is legally obligated to compensate him for that damage, and the court estimates the compensation due to him with its discretion and deduction from the circumstances and circumstances of the case in the amount of 5 thousand dirhams as compensation for all moral damages suffered by him, and the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff An amount of 60,000 dirhams, in addition to obligating him to pay court fees and expenses.