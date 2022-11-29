The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a young man must return 30,000 dirhams that he received to pay the guarantee of a prisoner, and seized it for himself, and obligated him to pay 5,000 dirhams to the plaintiff as compensation for the material and psychological damage he suffered.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he pay him 30,000 dirhams, and 10,000 dirhams in compensation while obliging him to pay expenses and fees, explaining that he handed the young man 30,000 dirhams to pay bail to a person imprisoned, but he seized the amount, and it was found that the required bail is 3000. dirhams, not 30,000 dirhams, as he had deluded him, and the court convicted him under a criminal ruling.

The young man submitted a response memorandum in which he requested that the case be suspended until the appeal he filed against the criminal ruling that convicted him was decided. The court decided to suspend the case pending submission of evidence of what was done in the appeal, and at a later date, the case was expedited from being suspended.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that, according to the testimony issued by the Appeals Prosecution, the young man was convicted of embezzling cash amounts owned by the plaintiff amounting to 30,000 dirhams, and then the ruling has acquired the authority of the ruling in what was decided before the civil court, and it is not permissible for him to re-examine The elements of liability, and the element of error is available before the defendant and is proven conclusively against him, and it is clear that this error is the cause of damages to the plaintiff and that the illegal act on the basis of which the criminal case was filed is the same as the one on which the civil case was filed, which makes the elements of liability one of Error, damage, and causal relationship were available to the defendant.

The court indicated that the defendant’s mistake resulted in damages to the plaintiff, represented in depriving him of benefiting from this amount, as well as the grief and sorrow that befell him. The amount of 35 thousand dirhams, and obliged him to pay fees and expenses.

