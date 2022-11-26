A young man deluded a girl with his desire to marry her, and through this false promise he managed to seize 175 thousand dirhams from her, and when it became clear to her that he was deceiving her, she demanded that he return the sums he had obtained, but he refused.

While the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases obligated him to return the amount.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which she demanded that he oblige him to pay her an amount of 175 thousand and 468 dirhams, noting that the defendant promised her to marry, and based on this promise he was asking her for sums of money as a loan, at intervals, and she transferred it to him for Through exchange shops, and by depositing cash in his account, in addition to handing over some amounts to him manually. After revealing to her that he was not serious about marriage, she asked him to return the sums, but he refused without justification.

She attached a document to her claim, pictures of money transfer receipts, pictures of deposits, and pictures of other documents, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum that the court reviewed.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court affirmed that, according to the decision of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, the plaintiff must prove his right, and the defendant has the right to deny it, noting that the defendant, despite his attendance at the lawsuit sessions, did not make any defense or defense in what was presented by the plaintiff. Receipts, and what it decided in the lawsuit document, but its defense came in general, and the court can only judge the plaintiff for its request.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to return the amount to the plaintiff, and obligated him to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.