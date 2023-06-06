The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a young man must pay 105,000 dirhams, which he obtained from two young men over a period of 10 months, according to a fictitious association, with which he defrauded to seize the money of others.

The two young men filed a lawsuit against their friend to demand that he pay them the amount, fees, expenses, and legal fees, indicating that they had participated with him in an association for a year, provided that each participant pays 5,000 dirhams per month, so that the amount due during the month of collection is 60,000 dirhams.

The two plaintiffs confirmed that the amount was transferred to the defendant in his capacity as responsible for receiving the installments, until the total amounts transferred to him by the first plaintiff amounted to 50 thousand dirhams, and the amounts transferred to him by the second plaintiff amounted to 55 thousand dirhams.

On the date when they were due to receive the association’s amount, the defendant stopped answering their calls.

The plaintiffs provided support for their claim, a bank statement showing bank transfers, and pictures of conversations via the “WhatsApp” program.

The defendant submitted a memorandum in which he acknowledged the amount of the claim, and requested a deadline for settlement and payment of the amount in monthly installments, in the amount of 2000 dirhams each month, due to his difficult financial circumstances.

The court presented the settlement request to the plaintiffs, but they did not agree to it.

For its part, the court indicated in the reasons for its ruling that the defendant acknowledged the amount of the claim to the plaintiffs, and asked the court to pay it in installments, and then it must be taken according to this admission and the court obligating him to return the amount after rejecting the request for installments.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay 50 thousand dirhams to the first plaintiff, and 55 thousand dirhams to the second, and obliged him to pay fees and expenses.