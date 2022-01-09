An individual in his early twenties committed an armed robbery on Sunday afternoon at the Repsol gas station located next to the Mandarache shopping center in Cartagena and managed to flee. At around seven in the afternoon, the man broke into the service station with a pistol and threatened an employee with it, before fleeing. At the moment, it has not transpired if he managed to steal any amount of money.

The 25-year-old worker was unharmed but had to be treated for an anxiety attack. She was attended by health workers from 061, according to sources from 112. Agents of the Local Police and the National Police also traveled to the area. The latter took over the investigation and activated the search for the suspect.

This is the second robbery in just two days in the city, after the frustrated robbery in a gold store on Ángel Bruna street. A young man was arrested after threatening the shop assistant with a knife, who in the struggle with the thief wounded him in the face. In turn, the assailant hit her with a fire extinguisher, but in a few minutes he was arrested by the police.