The Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected a case filed by a young man against a vehicle owner who demanded the termination of the vehicle sale contract and a refund of 90,000 dirhams because the seller did not commit to transferring the ownership of the car to his name, stressing that the defendant sought to implement his obligation to transfer the ownership of the car, but the plaintiff, hoping to reduce the price of the vehicle, wanted Pay an amount less than the agreed price.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit in which he demanded that a broker and a vehicle owner be jointly obligated between them to pay him 90 thousand dirhams, indicating that he had purchased a vehicle from the defendant at a value of 98 thousand dirhams, of which he paid 90 thousand dirhams, and the defendant did not commit to transferring ownership of the car to his name. He submitted a document for his claim, a copy of the sales contract, a copy of the vehicle ownership and a vehicle inspection certificate.

During the hearing of the case, the defendant submitted a memorandum in which he maintained that he was just an intermediary in selling the car, the subject of the lawsuit, and that the car was sold with the permission of its owner, and the seller was handed over to him, and his role ended at this point, while the owner of the vehicle submitted a memorandum in which he maintained that he had communicated with the plaintiff to transfer ownership of the car in his name. However, the latter neglected to pay the rest of the price for a period of 87 days in which he used the vehicle and committed violations with it and offered it for sale in a car showroom, and after contacting him to end the procedures for transferring the ownership of the car, he justified repairing defects in the vehicle at 5000 dirhams and wanted to deduct it from the price of the vehicle, and the vehicle transfer did not take place. Because the two parties disagreed over the violations and the repair bill, and he tried to force him to sell the vehicle for a value less than the amount written in the sales contract, and he asked to dismiss the case.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that it is established from reviewing the sales contract that the plaintiff saw the car and examined it before purchasing and forfeited his right to return or claim anything that appears in the car after receipt, and therefore it is not accepted from him to return to the contract due to a defect in the vehicle or to request a reduction in its price. The plaintiff requests that any judicial action be taken by requesting a ruling on the validity and enforceability of the contract, and he only insisted on rescinding the contract without a legal basis that would allow him to do so, as long as the lawsuit was not based on a valid basis, and the court decided to reject the lawsuit as stated with the reasons, and obliged the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses .