A young man has reported a homophobic attack What happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the area of ​​Avenida del Cid in Valencia when I was with a co-worker. Both suffered serious injuries: he, in particular, has a broken nose and his friend suffered damage to his eyes for which he was taken to the hospital.

The Police have received a complaint about these events that they are investigatingas confirmed by sources from the Higher Police Headquarters.

One of the victims, Manuel, has narrated the attack on his Instagram account, where he has confirmed that he has filed a complaint about the events and has stated that He came to think that he was “dying”. “It has been quite traumatic,” he says, while stating that, at the time, he remembered “Samuel, the boy who was killed,” in reference to the murder of the 24-year-old young man Samuel Luiz, in La Coruña.

Manuel has described his four attackers, who were in a bank when they saw them pass: They were about 20 years old, they were wearing tracksuits -one of them brown- and they had electric scooters.









In his story, he explains that around 6:30 a.m. he was with a friend at the intersection of Linares Street and Cid Avenue, when the attackers They insulted them, they called them “julandrones”, They chased them, attacked them and kicked them. He was able to get under a car, from where he called the Police.

His partner, Andy, suffered damage to the eye socketsfor which he was transferred to a hospital for assistance. Manuel asks for citizen collaboration and the dissemination of his message in case a neighbor could have seen something: “A car, a business chamber, if anyone saw those ‘people’.”

The mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, has echoed the news and has transferred its support to the victims on his X account: «All my support for Manuel and Andy after the cowardly homophobic aggression they suffered yesterday. “Hate has no place in our society.”

For his part, the spokesperson for the Municipal Socialist Group, Borja Sanjuan, has regretted that Valencia has to “regret a homophobic aggression” and has claimed, prior to Catalá’s message, the “need” for the City Council to “send a strong message” to make it clear that in the city “any person can be whatever they want, but those who do not fit are those who dedicate themselves to attacking out of hatred.”

Sanjuan has claimed that “freedom also consists of living free from these violent people” and, in the face of these attacks, he has called on Catalá “to guarantee that the Valencia City Council acquires a firm commitment against hate crimes».

For the socialist spokesperson, this commitment “also involves criticizing the actions of hatred that occur within the municipal government itself». In this sense, he recalled that two Vox councilors “have been denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office for hate crimes without the mayor having taken any measure to remove them” from their positions.

«This city It has to be free of homophobes both in the streets and in their governments,” he claimed.