Sunday, July 9, 2023, 2:11 p.m.



A 21-year-old boy received six stab wounds last morning in Pamplona in the Media Luna park area and the National Police is looking for the perpetrator.

Around 4 in the morning, the attacker approached two people who were in the vicinity of Media Luna and asked them for a cigarette. Without further conversation, he began to attack them and later fled.

The young man who received the stab wounds has been transferred to the University Hospital of Navarra, where he has been stabilized and, after being operated on, presents a guarded prognosis.

The National Police has taken over the investigation to try to locate the attacker, reviewing images and speaking with witnesses.