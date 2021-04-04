A 30-year-old young man suffered a brutal beating in Cartagena. Two men attacked him with their fists and kicks on Ronda street in the city of La Unión, for which he ended up lying on the ground and had to be taken by ambulance to Hospital Santa Lucía.

According to emergency sources, the events occurred around 11:30 a.m., at the roundabout of the Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood (600 o’clock). For reasons that are being investigated, the young man was the victim of an assault that caused him different blows to the head. In addition, the toilets found him bleeding from the mouth.

Sources familiar with the police intervention indicated that the aggressors fled the scene before the arrival of a married couple. And they added that, according to the first data collected, the aggressors could be relatives of the victim.

Up to the place of the events, agents of the Local Police traveled, instructed the corresponding procedures and reported it to the National Police. At the moment the arrest of the suspects has not transpired.