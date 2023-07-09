A young man born in 2002 raped a familiar 42-year-old woman in a back room in the north-west of the capital, reported in press service Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Moscow.

According to the agency, the incident occurred on July 5 in a utility room on Touristskaya Street in Moscow. During the interrogation, the detainee fully admitted his guilt, at the moment he is taken into custody. A criminal case has been initiated under the article “Rape”.

Earlier, the police detained two young men for raping a woman in a Moscow park.