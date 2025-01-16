TikTok’s hours are numbered in the United States. The social network could stop working in the country as of January 19 if finally ByteDance, the Chinese company that is in charge of its parent company, does not sell the platform to an American company.

China would be evaluating the possibility of Elon Musk buying TikTok’s operations – as he did with X, formerly Twitter – but, at the moment, nothing is clear. It is because of them thatAmerican users of the application are starting to say goodbye to it, for what may happen.

Young people who have a profile on this platform have created a new trend called ‘Goodbye, my Chinese spy’, in reference to the statement offered by Donald Trump in 2020, in which he assured that the Chinese government used said application to steal information about the people who use it.

Thus, TikTok has been filled with videos in which users They joke about the closure of the social networkthus alluding to the alleged espionage and surveillance that China carries out on them.

Among them stands out Yan Xiao, a user of Chinese origin who has recorded a video posing as a secret agent. “Hello guys, I’m your Chinese spy. I want to upload this video before it’s too late. I imagine we won’t see each other again in the future, so I want to tell you that it has been an honor to spy on you over the last few years,” he begins.

After this introduction, the young man narrates ‘personal cases’ of people he has been spying on during all this time and gives them certain recommendations for their future. “Laura, from California, you shouldn’t drink so much Coca-Cola, it’s bad for your health. “Peter, from New York, your mother loves you, you shouldn’t treat her like that, okay?” “Stephanie, from Texas, don’t send her intimate photos of Marvin, he is bad and he is talking to other girls,” are some of them.

The video has already accumulated more than 21 million views and hundreds of ‘likes’ and comments about it from users, who have not been able to contain their laughter at said sketch.

“You’re not just a spy, you’re family”, “The way my heart stopped since I’m a California Laura”, “It made me sad and I don’t even live in the United States.“, “Fox News is going to see this and think it’s real,” are some of the comments on the matter.