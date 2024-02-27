The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a fraudster must return to a young man 61,750 dirhams that he seized after deluding him with his ability to authenticate his account on social networking sites. The court also ruled that he must compensate the plaintiff with 5,000 dirhams.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that he be obliged to pay him 61,750 dirhams, and 10 thousand dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, and to oblige him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant seized the amount of the claim through fraud and deception, after claiming He was unable to document his accounts on a social networking site, and when he was asked to return the amount, he delayed paying it. He was criminally convicted and fined 20,000 dirhams, while the defendant did not appear and his announcement was made clear.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, “no one is permitted to take another person’s money without a legitimate reason. If he takes it, he must return it, and whoever earns money from another person without disposing of the gain must return it if it exists.” And its like or its value if it does not exist.” Pointing out that what is clear from reviewing the case papers and documents is that the defendant has been criminally convicted of the crime of fraud, as he seized for himself the financial amount owned by the plaintiff, by using fraudulent methods by deceiving him with his ability to authenticate his account through social networking sites. Social security, which led to the plaintiff being deceived and forced to hand over an amount of 61 thousand and 750 dirhams.

The court indicated that the act for which the defendant was convicted, which was the seizure of money owned by the plaintiff, is the same act upon which the plaintiff relied in filing his present lawsuit, and the criminal ruling made a necessary decision regarding the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in The legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, which proves that the defendant owes the plaintiff an amount of 61 thousand and 750 dirhams.

Regarding the request for compensation in the amount of 10 thousand dirhams for material and moral damages, the court indicated that it was proven that the defendant had failed to return the amount seized by him, which constitutes a mistake that creates liability against her, and the plaintiff was harmed as a result of his money being seized by the defendant, and the latter delayed in The beneficiary has to pay the damage represented in the earnings he lost, and the loss he suffered from not benefiting from the amount, in addition to his feeling of sadness and grief over not fulfilling his right. The court considers the amount of 5,000 dirhams to be compensation for all damages, and the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff the amount of 61 One thousand and 750 dirhams, and compensation of 5,000 dirhams for all damages, and obligating him to pay fees and expenses.