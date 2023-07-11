Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to annul the investment agreement contract in the sales business between two young men and obligated the defendant to refund 40 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff in addition to 4 thousand dirhams as compensation for the defendant’s failure to implement his obligations and the plaintiff’s failure to benefit from the amount.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, in which the ruling demanded the annulment of an investment agreement, signed between him and the defendant, obliging the latter to pay him the amount of 40 thousand dirhams handed over to him for investment, and obliging him to pay him the amount of 17 thousand and 500 dirhams his share of the profits for a period 7 months, in addition to obliging him to pay 10 thousand dirhams as compensation for the damage, with obligating him to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees, indicating that, according to the agreement, he handed over the defendant an amount of 40 thousand dirhams, provided that the defendant operates it and invests it in the sales business for a year in return for paying 30% of the money. profits, and the latter paid only 2,500 dirhams of the value of the profits and stopped paying the rest of the profits due.





For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, “a contract is the connection of the offer issued by one of the two contracting parties with the acceptance of the other and their agreement in a way that proves its effect on the contracted upon and entails the commitment of each of them to what he owes to the other, just as it is in accordance with the decision of the law Evidence in civil and commercial transactions A customary document is considered to have been issued by the one who signed it and an evidence against it, unless he explicitly denies what is attributed to him in terms of handwriting, signature, seal or fingerprint.

The court indicated that it is proven from the case papers that the plaintiff handed the defendant an amount of 40 thousand dirhams, provided that the latter operates it and invests it in the sales business in return for his commitment to pay 30% of the profits in favor of the plaintiff, and the latter insisted in his current lawsuit that the defendant did not comply with his obligation to pay The agreed profits and there was nothing to refute or contradict this evidence, especially since the defendant did not appear in the sessions to present evidence of the implementation of his commitment to invest the aforementioned amount, and then he would have breached his contractual obligations with the plaintiff and be responsible for returning the amounts delivered to him, without the claimed profits. Because the plaintiff did not provide evidence that the defendant made profits by investing the aforementioned amount, especially since sales and commercial business in general are based on the principle of profit and loss.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that the defendant’s mistake was proven by his failure to implement his obligation with the plaintiff, and the plaintiff was harmed by missing the benefit of the aforementioned amount. With his obligation to compensate the plaintiff in the amount of 4 thousand dirhams, and to oblige him to pay fees and expenses, and other requests were rejected.