The Court of Appeal of the Abu Dhabi Court of Family and Civil and Administrative Claims, upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance, which obligated a young man to return the last 35,000 dirhams, in addition to 1,500 dirhams in compensation for not fulfilling the project to import refrigerated trucks for meat and fruits from Europe. .

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, demanding that he pay him 35,000 dirhams and the legal interest at 12% from the date of the claim until full payment, and compensation in the amount of 10,000 dirhams for the material and moral damages he sustained, indicating that he handed the defendant 35 A thousand dirhams after he persuaded him to enter with him in a project to import refrigerated trucks for meat and fruits from Europe, and after a while it became clear to him that the latter did not buy or import anything, and when he asked him to return the amount, he delayed this, which caused the plaintiff in material and moral damages, and the Court of First Instance ruled to oblige the defendant To pay the plaintiff 35,000 dirhams and compensation in the amount of 1,500 dirhams for the damages incurred by him, in addition to obligating him to pay fees and expenses.

The defendant did not consent to the verdict and appealed against it, citing the appealed decision of nullity, violation of the right of defense and violation of the evidence established in the papers, because it is not correct to infer what was stated by the appellant in the police investigations of the existence of a partnership between him and the respondent, as this partnership is not related to the subject matter of the case.

He pointed out that what the appellant had mentioned to the police was that he agreed with the appellant orally to import from Europe a truck to transport fruits and meat for 110,000 dirhams, and he paid 35,000 dirhams. He submits evidence for his allegations, and does not request referral of the case to investigation to prove it. The appellant requested to cancel the appealed decision and reject the case.

For its part, the Court of Appeal clarified that the regulation of the Civil Procedures Law stipulates that in all cases the judgment issued by the partial circuits is final if the value of the case does not exceed 50 thousand dirhams, noting that what is required in the case presented, as previously mentioned, is the judgment in the amount of 35 One thousand dirhams and the legal interest at 12% from the date of the claim until full payment, and compensation in the amount of 10,000 dirhams, and the total of that is 45 thousand dirhams, which does not exceed the final quorum, and the appellant did not file his appeal on exceptional cases that may be appealed, and the court ruled in a counseling room not Permissibility of appeal due to lack of quorum, and obligated the appellant to pay expenses.

