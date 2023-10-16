A young man paid 28,600 dirhams to a man who deluded him with his ability to obtain work visas for his relatives, and later discovered that he had fallen victim to a fraudster. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that the defendant was obligated to pay the plaintiff an amount of 33,600 dirhams, as compensation for the material and moral damages he had incurred. It hit him.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a man, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay him 28 thousand and 600 dirhams, in addition to material and moral compensation worth 22 thousand dirhams, and interest at 5%, in addition to obligating him to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees, indicating that the defendant seized the property. The amount of the claim was made through fraudulent means, after he made him believe that he was able to obtain a number of visas for his relatives, and obtained money from him, after which the defendant’s deception was discovered, and he was criminally convicted.

The court explained in the merits of its ruling that the ruling issued in criminal matters has authority in the case whenever it has made a necessary decision on the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil cases, and on the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting that what is established in the ruling is The criminal conviction of the defendant, and then the ruling has the authority of res judicata in what was decided by it before the civil court, and the element of error has been met by the defendant, and it has been conclusively proven against him.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request to oblige the defendant to return to him the seized amount of 28 thousand and 600 dirhams, the court confirmed that according to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, “no one is permitted to take another person’s money, without a legitimate reason, and if he takes it, he must return it,” indicating that the plaintiff Despite his notification, he did not appear to present any plea or defense in the case in terms or substance, and therefore the court ruled that he be obliged to return this amount to the plaintiff.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request for compensation in the amount of 22 thousand dirhams, she indicated that the defendant was proven to be at fault, and this resulted in material damages, represented by depriving the plaintiff of benefiting from the seized amount, and the resulting loss of earnings for him, in addition to the moral and moral damages he suffered. His feeling of sadness and grief was represented by the court’s opinion that the plaintiff’s compensation for all material and moral damages was sufficient in the amount of 5,000 dirhams. The court ruled, obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 33,600 dirhams, and obligated the defendant to pay fees, expenses, and fees.