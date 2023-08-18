The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court – First Instance ruled that a company be required to return 23 thousand dirhams to a young man who had paid it to it in return for issuing a work contract for him abroad, but the company did not abide by what they agreed upon.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a company and an employee in which he demanded that they be obligated to pay an amount of 23 thousand dirhams and a legal interest of 12% from the date of the claim until payment was completed, and oblige the defendants to pay fees and in return for the fees, indicating that he handed over the second defendant, as an employee of the first company 23 One thousand dirhams to obtain an entry visa for a European country, but after going to its embassy, ​​it became clear to him that he had not fulfilled his obligations and refused to return the amount paid to him.

The court concluded that there was a breach by the company by not implementing what was agreed upon, and that it was not entitled to receive the amount it received from the plaintiff.

The court rejected the defendant’s defense regarding the settlement by paying the amount of 12 thousand and 100 dirhams on the basis that it is the percentage agreed upon to be recovered in the contract, because the defendant did not implement any of the terms of the contract, and therefore she is not entitled to any fees or amounts, as long as she did not implement the agreed upon.

The court also rejected the second defendant’s litigation, noting that he did not receive the amount from the plaintiff for himself, but rather in favor of the defendant, which would mean that the second defendant’s litigation is not based on the law.

And it ruled that the company be obligated to the amount of 23 thousand dirhams, and the interest on that amount is 5% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and obligating it to pay fees, expenses, and fees.