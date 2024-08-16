At around six o’clock in the morning on Monday, Samur paramedics attended to a man of about 20 years of age in a park in the Madrid district of Ciudad Lineal, located at number 3 on Calle Salvador de Madariaga, who had several stab wounds to the back of the neck, both legs and the right arm. According to the spokespersons of the Madrid Emergency Services and the National Police.

After being treated and stabilised, the young man, of Moroccan origin, was intubated and taken to La Paz hospital in serious condition. “The wounds are penetrating and involve a large loss of blood,” explains Paloma Rey, Samur duty supervisor. In a video released by Emergencies.

The National Police are investigating the attack, which occurred at around 5.45am in the street. Police suspect that it may have been an attack between homeless people. No one has been arrested so far.

Subscribe here to our newsletter about Madrid, published every Tuesday and Friday.