A young man received a stab wound in the Coruña municipality of Cee on the day before this Three Kings’ Day, and more specifically during the parade’s passage through the town. The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for wounds.

This has been confirmed by sources consulted by Europa Press who have specified that The young man is already admitted to the ward and is progressing favorably.. It was after being attacked in the abdominal area.

Galicia’s 112 received notification that a young man had been attacked in the area of ​​the mall at 7:28 p.m. After what happened, He was transported by ambulance to a hospital. by Health Emergencies 061 to receive medical assistance.