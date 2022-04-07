Leon, Guanajuato.- A young man was gunned down outside his house for armed subjects on a motorcycle in the Paseo de las Torres subdivision in Lion of the state of Guanajuato.

The attack occurred on Torre Comonfort street with the corner of Torre Pipila street, and the young man he was outside his house when according to witnesses, they started shooting at him and he tried to enter his home.

According to preliminary reports, the two assailants were traveling on a black motorcycle and stopped in front of the young man’s house to shoot him. what caused him to receive bullets in his abdomen.

Relatives of the young man made a phone call for help, and paramedics attended the scene to take him to a hospital near the area, the state of health of the young man is serious.

So far the identity of the attackers is not known, since they fled the site and the security elements that arrived at the site of the attack could not locate them.

The reason for the attack is not known, however, it will be security elements who initiate the formal investigation to obtain information on the event, as well as the identity of the aggressors.

(With information from Evening News)