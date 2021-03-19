The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to compel a young man to lead to a car office 5,000 dirhams in compensation for his renting and wasting a car, and the court rejected the request for the inclusion of the insurance company in the case, to file it in a way other than the way prescribed by law.

In the details, a car rental office filed a lawsuit against a young man who rented a car, demanding that he be obligated to pay him 80,000 dirhams at a rate of 65,000 dirhams as a guarantee to recover the value of the car, and an amount of 15,000 dirhams in compensation for material, psychological and moral damage, in addition to fees, expenses and attorney fees Pointing out that the defendant took his vehicle as a trust, and squandered it, and he was found guilty of this act.

During the hearing of the case, the young man was absent, and the office decided that the car was lost and he was unable to submit quotations on the car, and he requested the inclusion of the insurance company that insured the car in the case, and amended his requests so that the deduction entered into the insurance policy is committed to the amount of 50 thousand dirhams and obligates the defendant to compensate the plaintiff in the amount of 30 thousand dirhams Dirhams, and obligating her and the young man jointly to pay the lawsuit fees and fees, while the attorney of the entered litigant demanded that the lawsuit not be accepted for filing other than the way prescribed by the law, and that the application for admission and removal from the lawsuit was not accepted because of the absence of justifications and conditions required by the law to introduce a new opponent in the lawsuit. The court stated, in the merits of the ruling, that the young man was convicted in the criminal case for wasting the vehicle owned by the office and delivered to him by way of rent, to the detriment of the owner, and a court ruling was issued against him condemning him for what was attributed to him, and that court became final and conclusive, and then this criminal court has been established. A separation of the common ground between the civil and criminal lawsuits raised in the legal description of it and its attribution to the perpetrator.

The court ruled accepting the plaintiff’s presentation in form and in the place of entry, not accepting the lawsuit for filing it other than the way that the law has drawn up, and in the subject matter of the case, obliging the young man to pay 5,000 dirhams in compensation to the office.





