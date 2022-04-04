Sinaloa.- Culiacan start the week with a new murder. Was early this monday that the emergency services of the capital of Sinaloa received the report on the presence of the body of a man with bullet wounds in the Felipe Angeles neighborhood.

The police elements that responded to the call for help found the body of a young man lying on the sidewalk of Sebastián Allende Avenue, in the aforementioned sector, next to him were five shell casings from a short weapon and a warhead.

The victim was identified as Cesar Eduardo, who was barely 22 years old.

Unofficial sources indicate that the young man was murdered outside his house, where he lay looking up at the sky.

Read more: Head-on collision leaves a family injured on the road to Culiacancito

So far the identity of the person or persons who perpetrated the murder is unknown, as well as the motive for the crime.