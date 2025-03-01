A young man has been seriously injured this Saturday after rushing From a highway bridge In Palma.

This has been confirmed by sources close to the investigation, of which National Police has taken over, and, according to which, the main hypothesis is that it could be a suicide attempt.

The young man has been transferred in ambulance Until a hospital to be attended to the wounds suffered.

In Spain there are Help resources against suicidal ideationsas the Telephone of Hope (717003717, in Balearic Islands 971461112), the line of suicidal behavior of the Ministry of Health (024), and 112, which has psychology professionals.