The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a young man to pay 5,000 dirhams to his brother, in compensation for the moral damages that he sustained as a result of publishing an audio recording of the plaintiff on the family group, which he had sent him 18 months ago.

The details of the case are due to a man filing a lawsuit against his brother, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay 50 thousand dirhams in material and moral compensation, while obliging him to pay expenses, indicating that the defendant published audio recordings of him on the family’s WhatsApp group with the aim of stirring up problems among family members About a year and a half have passed since the registration, and its content was that one of the family members took an advance from their father and had to pay the money to preserve the family’s rights.

The plaintiff stated that he sent the recording to his brother 18 months before the incident, but the latter re-published the recording on the family’s family after the death of their father, in order to insult him (the plaintiff) in front of the family, and to raise problems among its members, pointing to the issuance of a partial ruling convicting the defendant of infringing on the plaintiff’s privacy .

The court stated in the merits of the judgment that it was evident from the papers that the defendant had assaulted his brother’s privacy by divulging audio material via an information network (WhatsApp), in other than the legally authorized cases, indicating that the defendant published the audio recording sent by the plaintiff to him. More than a year and a half ago, he was sent back through the family’s family to raise problems, and he was convicted by a criminal judgment that imposed a fine of 50 thousand dirhams, while removing the phrases the subject of the accusation, so that the element of error was provided by the defendant and proved conclusively.

The court indicated that what the defendant committed against the plaintiff touched his feelings and reputation, and a feeling of sadness, grief and sadness affected him, which required compensation for moral damages, pointing out that the papers were empty indicating that the plaintiff suffered material damages as a result of what the defendant committed, and the court ruled compulsory The defendant must pay the plaintiff an amount of 5000 dirhams, while obliging him to pay the expenses.





