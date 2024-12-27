The versions of what happened were “contradictory” and “unclear” from the beginning, so they were not compatible with medical prognoses.

12/27/2024



Updated at 5:34 p.m.





The National Police have arrested a young man, 27 years old, for allegedly abusing his baby and causing injuries that required treatment in the ICU pediatrics at the Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

The investigation agents of the Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM) received notice that a minor was admitted to the hospital could have been a victim of mistreatment, as reported by the police force in a statement.

The events occurred on December 15 in the afternoon, when the minor was admitted to the center with injuries consistent with abuse.

The versions of what happened were “contradictory” and “unclear” from the beginning, so they were not compatible with medical prognoses. In this way, it was possible verify possible shaking as the cause of the injuries.









Due to what happened and after the relevant investigation, the agents have proceeded to arrest the father of the minor, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of child abuse.

From the Son Espases Hospital they have indicated that the minor remains admitted to the ward with stable prognosisafter being transferred from the ICU last Tuesday.