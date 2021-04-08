The agents of the Local Police intervened a knife of more than 11 centimeters to the author of the theft in the district of Llano de Brujas The bicycle allegedly stolen by a young man in Murcia. / PL EP Murcia Thursday, April 8, 2021, 10:09



Murcia Local Police agents identified a young man this Wednesday after being surprised with a bicycle allegedly stolen and circulating through the district of Llano de Brujas. Puente Tocinos agents intervened a 11.5 cm knife of a sheet that he had hidden in his waist, according to the police force on his Twitter account.

On the other hand, Beniaján agents detained a 19-year-old man who was surprised forcing the lock of a house with a kickstand, in San José de la Vega. The Espinardo unit also located an illegal waste dump on a municipal plot in Guadalupe. The agents identified the alleged perpetrator and filed a complaint for allegedly depositing urban waste in unauthorized places.