A young man in his thirties was admitted this Wednesday night to the Morales Meseguer hospital after receiving a beating on Paseo Rosales in Molina de Segura. Police sources indicated that the attack took place around 10:45 p.m., when a group of young people attacked another gang member.

The main hypothesis is that the assaulted allegedly tried to steal a mobile from another member of the group, which triggered the fight. The victim received several kicks to the body and head, causing various injuries, although the extent of the injuries is unknown, according to the same sources.

Neighbors of Paseo Rosales, who recorded and took pictures after the attack, were alarmed to see blood on the victim’s head because they believed that the young man had been stabbed, a circumstance that the sources consulted have ruled out.

Four Local Police patrols went to the place, alerted by the neighbors, and in a short time they cordoned off the area. Agents of the National Police and an ambulance also appeared, which treated the victim before being transferred to the hospital.

The identity of the assaulted person has not been revealed because it was not clear if it coincided with the photocopy of the DNI that he was carrying at the time of being treated, according to police sources.

The twenty young people who made up the group that was involved in the brawl quickly dispersed after the attack and ran in the direction of the Company’s park, with no arrests to date.