The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a young man must pay the last 200 thousand dirhams that the plaintiff had handed over to him to buy digital currencies, but the defendant did not implement the agreement.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay him an amount of 200 thousand dirhams and interest at 12%, and that the defendant be obligated to pay the lawsuit fees, expenses, and attorney fees, indicating that the defendant deluded him into investing in digital currencies, so he transferred the claimed amount. In two payments to the defendant’s account, he did not purchase digital currencies, and there is no written agreement between them.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that, in accordance with the provisions of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, the plaintiff must prove the right he claims, and the defendant has the right to deny it, noting that the plaintiff filed his lawsuit based on the fact that he handed over to the defendant an amount of 200 thousand dirhams. To buy digital currencies for him, but the latter did not do what was agreed upon. The court indicated that what is proven from the papers is that the plaintiff transferred the claimed amount to the defendant’s account, while the latter did not appear despite his announcement, and did not raise any defense in the case in terms or substance, and therefore the court proves the validity of what the plaintiff decided in his statement of claim, It ruled that the defendant be obligated to return to the plaintiff an amount of 200,000 dirhams, and it also obligated the defendant to pay the lawsuit’s fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

