Thursday, August 31, 2023, 7:21 p.m.



A 25-year-old man had to be treated and transferred to the hospital this Thursday afternoon after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on Avenida Príncipe de Asturias in Murcia.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received a call at 6:15 p.m. alerting them to the road accident and requesting health care.

An ambulance from the 061 Urgencies and Emergencies Management immediately went to the scene. The health workers, once there, treated and stabilized the young man and transferred him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital with various bruises.