A young man was injured this Monday after colliding with his car head-on against another vehicle on the Paseo Ribereño de Cieza. The events occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday when, for unknown reasons, both cars collided head-on.

Two ambulances with medical assistance traveled to the scene of the event, although only one of them intervened, attending to the injured person at the scene and later transferring him to the Hospital de la Vega Lorenzo Guirao. Several local police officers also attended. The neighbors have been demanding an action on this road where there are no signs despite its narrowness and two-way traffic.