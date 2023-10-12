A 22-year-old young man was attacked with a knife last morning in the Villaverde district of Madrid and is admitted to the 12 de Octubre hospital in serious condition, although his life is not in danger. The victim has suffered multiple stab wounds, of which “three are the most complicated and deep and with abundant bleeding,” according to a Samur spokesperson: one in the back in the lumbar dorsum area, another penetrating in the hip towards the groin and a third on the forearm. The young man had some other minor injuries to his buttock and forearm.

Samur attended to him around four in the morning at number 67 La del Manojo de Rosas Street, near the Ciudad de Los Ángeles park. The troops have stabilized him and transferred him in serious condition, although without intubating, to the 12 de Octubre hospital, where he has been admitted.

The National Police is investigating what happened and, for now, the main hypothesis is a robbery. The young man told the agents who came to the scene, as explained by a spokeswoman for the Superior Headquarters, that he was walking down the street when four men approached him, stole his fanny pack and stabbed him.

The police are waiting to be able to take a more detailed statement from him at the hospital to be able to gather more information and advance the investigation of a case in which, for the moment, there are no arrests.

