A 22-year-old young man was attacked with a knife last morning in the Villaverde district of Madrid and is admitted to the 12 de Octubre hospital in serious condition. The victim has suffered multiple stab wounds, of which three are the most complicated and deep and with abundant bleeding, according to a Samur spokesperson: one in the back, another in the hip towards the groin and a third in the forearm. The young man had some other minor injuries to his buttock and forearm.

Samur treated him at number 67 La del Manojo de Rosas Street, near Ciudad de Los Ángeles Park, although he does not know if the attack occurred there. The troops have stabilized him and transferred him in serious condition, although without intubating, to the 12 de Octubre hospital, where he has been admitted. The National Police investigates what happened.

