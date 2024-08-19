Robbing is exhausting. This is what the 24-year-old resident of the Navarrese town of Corella must be thinking. He has been arrested twice in two weeks for breaking into several houses. After stealing objects of varying value, the man decided to stay overnight in the houses he had broken into. In one of them, he even got into the bed of the eighty-year-old owner of the property. After the latest incident, which took place this past weekend, the Tudela Court on Duty has ordered the imprisonment of this man and another man, also of Moroccan nationality, aged 23, with whom he allegedly committed the second robbery.

The first of the incidents took place on August 11. The suspect forced his way into a house in the municipality of Arguedas (Navarra) in the early hours of the morning, where a man and his eighty-year-old mother were sleeping. After stealing various objects from the house, he decided to get into the owner’s bed, who raised the alarm. The scare did not end there, because the thief tried to enter the house again and was once again repelled by its inhabitants. He managed to escape, was arrested hours later, but was released.

The second incident occurred during the night of Saturday to Sunday. At around 7.15 am on August 17, Civil Guard officers from Fitero arrested two men as alleged perpetrators of a crime of robbery with violence inside an inhabited home in Corella and of two attempted robbery crimes inside two other houses in the same municipality. The curious thing: they were arrested while they were sleeping in one of the homes.

The officers received a call from the owner of one of the houses early in the morning. The resident, an elderly woman, surprised the thieves and struggled with them, but they managed to escape. According to the investigation, they gained access through the balcony on the first floor, climbing the power cables. While the police officers were there, they received a second call from a nearby house, whose owners had noticed damage to their lock.

The Guardia Civil officers (with the support of the Foral Police and two members of the local police force) entered the house. They found the alleged thieves sleeping in one of the rooms. They were lying in two twin beds and, according to the police statement, “apparently incapacitated by the alleged consumption of a large amount of alcohol, some type of narcotic substance, or actually pretending to be so.” Subsequent investigations have led to the clarification of a third robbery in a house in the same town.