Zamora, Michoacán.- In the public squarea, in front of the municipal presidency a young man with a disability was murderedthe victim was asking for money when a subject arrived and shot him.

The events were recorded during the morning of this Saturday, at approximately 10:15 a.m. the body of the young man was left lifeless in his wheelchair on the corner of Vicente Guerrero street and Allende, from the city of ZamoraMichoacan.

The people who witnessed the crime tried to help the man, while the murderer managed to escape.

Municipal police and paramedics arrived at the site and reported the death of the victim.

The people of Zamora knew Adrian because I used to go out to ask for financial help in the streetsit is known that he lived in the second section of the Valencia neighborhood. The motive for the murder is unknown at this time..

According to the chain of custody, the uniformed guarded and cordoned off the area, so that the evidence of the crime is not altered, they also reported to the Zamora Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The Unit of Expert Services and Crime Scene arrived at the site in order to begin with the respective investigations and collection of evidence that will form an integral part of the investigation folder for the homicide.