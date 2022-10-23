A 21-year-old man is in very serious condition after being shot several times this Saturday night in the Doña Lola urbanization in the Calahonda area (Mijas, Málaga), as reported by the 112 Andalucía Emergency service.

The victim was transferred to the Regional Hospital of Malaga, in the capital. According to sources from this hospital, the young man was shot four times with a firearm and is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) “very seriously awaiting evolution.”

The 112 received the alert from several people around 10:15 p.m. yesterday, Saturday, in which they claimed that a user of a small-cylinder motorcycle had fired shots at the young man and had fled in the direction of Fuengirola. The emergency service gave notice to the Civil Guard, the toilets and the National Police, which has confirmed that the young man was transferred in the first instance to the Costa del Sol Hospital, in Marbella, and that he was later taken to the hospital in the capital .

Just a week ago a brawl took place in a neighborhood of Malaga capital that ended with a man shot and for which four people have been arrested. All those involved in the fight are between 18 and 22 years old. One of them has entered prison as the alleged perpetrator of the shots that injured a man during an argument whose motives have not transpired so far.