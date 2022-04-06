A young man (Arab) saved his friend (Arab) from a financial crisis and gave him his credit card to overcome his crisis, but he got him into debt with the bank, and refused to pay the amounts owed on the card, which led to the accumulation of indebtedness to 23 thousand dirhams.

The young man stated in the lawsuit that he handed his friend a credit card to use due to his going through a financial crisis, provided that he pays the amounts related to the card and any expenses and fines from the date of its use in accordance with the declaration and pledge appended to their signature, and the debt owed by the friend in the credit card amounted to 23,000 dirhams.

He explained that when he asked him to pay the debt, he refused, which made him file a civil lawsuit to oblige him to pay him the value of the debt with legal interest and oblige him to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees, and the friend admitted that he owed him an amount of 23 thousand dirhams, but his social and financial circumstances do not allow him to pay the amount, Asking for debt repayment.

In the verdict of a partial civil court, it was established by judicial approval that the defendant was preoccupied with the debt in favor of the plaintiff, and that he was late in paying it despite fulfilling the conditions for his legal entitlement.

Accordingly, the Ras Al Khaimah Partial Civil Court obligated the defendant to pay the plaintiff 23,000 dirhams and delayed interest at the rate of 6% annually from the date of issuance of the judgment until full payment, and obligated him to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.



