Overweight affects many teenagers in the United Stateswho end up suffering from this condition twice when establishing social relationships, where problems such as discrimination can arise. It is a very difficult task for these people to achieve a physical change by losing weight, but A young man revealed the way he was able to do it.

His name is Nicolas Garratt, he is 19 years old, and he went from weighing 180 kilograms in 2020 to 89 in July 2024. He lost 90 kilograms in four years and, in communication with TODAYtold how he did it: Going to the gym every day and following a strict diet that allows him to consume up to 1,400 calories a day.

According to the young man, focuses on eating healthy things like chicken breast, vegetables and complex carbohydrateswhich are the most suitable for the body to have energy for a longer period of time to perform exercises. He achieved his goal, but there is no doubt that his path was not easy.

“You’re going to fail 100 times, but it wouldn’t be a real journey without getting back up. Determination is what makes you get up again” said the 1.72-metre tall Garratt, encouraging people who find themselves in a similar situation to the one he went through to work hard to achieve their goal.

Discipline and perseverance are the ideas that the young man tries to promote, who now He will seek to become a content creator on social media to help more people overcome obesity and achieve a physical change by relying on his case. “Trying to motivate people and build a career in the fitness industry fitness”, says the description of his Instagram account, @nicolasgarrat.

The main enemies of overweight people, according to the American who lost 90 kilos

“I was happy. I was relieved when COVID happened because I didn’t have to leave the house anymore,” Garratt told TODAYafter telling that he ended up leaving high school because his classmates made fun of him for being overweight, which It made him feel like a “freak, a monster”.

The young man says that this was the hardest moment, as well as how much, In 2021, he undertook a strict fast which made him lose about 60 kilograms, which didn’t help much because he didn’t gain muscle mass. “I was very dissatisfied. I thought, ‘I’ve done all this for nothing. What was the point?’ “I lost all that weight and in the end I’m just this ugly person that I still don’t want to be,” she emphasized.

Nicolas Garratt became a role model for many teenagers Photo:Instagram @nicolasgarratt

That is why, at the same time, he assured that the mentality is the most important thing to overcome these hard blows. Today, Garratt confirms that feels “much more confident, much more optimistic” and a “completely different” person. “Now, when I have problems, I never feel like I need to distract myself with food or alcohol,” she said, after having overcome very difficult times in her life.