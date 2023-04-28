Friday, April 28, 2023, 2:48 p.m.



In the program presented by comedian David Broncano, any opportunity is a good one to arouse laughter among the public. ‘La Resistencia’ is one of the most followed programs today. In this celebrity interview show, special importance is also given to the public that visits the theater where the program is recorded.

On more than one occasion, the spectators have been the protagonists of the funniest moments of the night. Public interventions have become viral stories that have ended up engaging the people on the other side of the screen even more. Sometimes it is Broncano himself who enters to talk with the spectators, but, on other occasions, it is the public who takes the floor and creates some noteworthy anecdote.

The sense of humor of a young man from San Javier in La Resistencia



In the last program of La Resistencia, Broncano joked with the guest about how he could go down on stage from the box. Michelle Jenner, the guest of the show’s last program, did not hesitate to play along with the presenter and they created a very pleasant climate between themselves and the public. “Do you want to come down here?” Broncano asked the actress and stated that no one had come down like this directly from the box. “They had told me something about a zip line,” said the actress.

This was the moment in which a young man from San Javier who was in the audience did not hesitate to join in on the joke. “I’ll take it if you want,” said the boy. The young man who responded, to the surprise even of the presenter himself, suffered a congenital malformation in his arms. This reaction of the young man provoked cheers and applause in the theater. Broncano did not hesitate to follow his game. “She’s going to crush your shoulder,” Broncano joked. The young man was not far behind and responded mischievously to the presenter: “what I have left of my arm fucks me up.” “The zip line is him, we call him the zip line because he takes it and lowers you down,” Broncano replied.

The young man is Kevin Mancojo, as he is known on social networks. Despite this disability, the young man has shown that with tenacity and effort many things can be achieved. A few years ago, Mancojo managed to overcome his greatest challenge: swimming across the Mar Menor to give visibility to people with disabilities.

Kevin is an example of good humor and, on this occasion, he has more than demonstrated it. “One tries to lend a hand and they do not trust the one-armed,” the young man wrote on Twitter, sharing the publication of La Resistencia.

It has also been possible to read numerous comments from followers applauding this attitude. “Great”, “people like you are what this world needs”, “ole you” or “that’s attitude, a ten”, are some of the comments that can be read on the Instagram post praising Kevin’s attitude.

Kevin has shown that he can face life with a sense of humor despite the difficulties.