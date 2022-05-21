In general, a proposal is characterized by being a very romantic and intimate moment that, if all goes well, ends with a yes I do. Although some make it an act of love that deserves to be known by all. Thus, they choose places that are romantic but very crowded, such as in front of the Eiffel Tower, the Trevi Fountain, or a place where thousands of witnesses can immortalize the moment.

Many take it very seriously and prepare it well in advance to choose that exact moment that makes it magical. Proof of this is the popularity of programs on American television that organized the best marriage proposal with pyrotechnics, dances and other extravagances. And it is that for tastes the colors.

The protagonist of the video that has gone viral on TikTok shows that you don’t have to organize a mega event or recite Lope de Vega to receive the yes I do from the loved one. The young man chose the Nueva Condomina shopping center in Murcia to propose to his girlfriend, but in a very peculiar way: he held the ring with one hand and a chicken wing with the other. “If one day I propose to you, do you accept it?” The boy asked him as he put a chicken wing in his mouth. To which the bride replied with complete certainty: “I do, why not?” And without letting go of his chicken wing, the groom pulled the ring out from under the table. The girl, laughing, and without hesitation, accepted.

The already fiancée has uploaded the funny video to TikTok and has become a sensation on social networks. “Even to ask me to marry him is a bland,” Alba Martínez wrote next to the video. The publication has more than 1 million likes and more than 7 million views. The peculiar request for a hand in Murcia has also caused many comments. “He asks first so as not to crash,” writes a user. And many have praised his naturalness: «Look at that, it is more real and tender that he does it in front of a lot of people and with a very expensive and extravagant gesture and without feeling just to comply».