The injured man, a 32-year-old man, was left unconscious after the collision An ambulance in a file image. / Javier Carrión / AGM

A 32-year-old was injured in Mula when colliding your skateboard with a parked vehicle. The Emergency Coordination Center 1-1-2 Murcia Region received a call at 6:53 p.m. reporting the accident that occurred in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, on Boticas street.

The caller reported that after the collision, the skateboard driver it was knocked out. At the scene of the event they appeared: agents of the local Police of the Municipality of Mula; two ambulances from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 (One ambulance from the Emergency Service and one non-assistance ambulance).

The paramedics treated the wounded man, a 32-year-old man, on site and proceeded to transfer him to the health center. Later, the non-healthcare ambulance transferred the injured person to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital. The wounded man had injuries pending assessment that are not serious..